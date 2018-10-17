YouTube experiences widespread outage

YouTube

YouTube appeared to be experiencing widespread service disruption Tuesday night, showing users a blank website frame instead of the usual site populated by videos.

Users trying access videos or upload content were greeted instead with an internal server error message. The outage appears to have begun around 6 p.m. PT, according to outage monitors and comments on Twitter.

YouTube said in a statement it was aware of the issue and was working to resolve it.

"Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues," YouTube said in a tweet. "Were working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated."

First published Oct.16, 6:33 p.m. PT.

Update, 7:15 p.m.: Adds YouTube statement.

NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happe