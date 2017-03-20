YouTube apologizes for blocking LGBT videos

RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images

YouTube apologized on Monday for upsetting its community by blocking and filtering videos made by its LGBTQ+ community.

But the apology was met with a lukewarm response.

The problem occurred with YouTube's "Restricted Mode", a feature designed to "use community flagging, age-restrictions, and other signals to identify and filter out potentially inappropriate content."

Restricted mode is supposed to protect users who don't want to see mature content, but has also been filtering out videos that don't contain mature content.

"LGBTQ+ videos are available in Restricted Mode, but videos that discuss more sensitive issues may not be," said YouTube in a statement. "We regret any confusion this has caused and are looking into your concerns."

Replies to YouTube's statement on Twitter suggested that many high-profile vloggers, including Jenna Marbles and Thomas Sanders, are not satisfied with the platform's response. At the time of publishing, many YouTubers are still reporting their videos that include discussions about terminology or their coming out stories as being blocked.

"You blocked my coming out video that addresses labels we face daily, a video MADE for LGBTQ youth -- nothing is sensitive," tweeted vlogger Jordan Doww.

YouTube did not immediately to a request for further comment.