Netgear

Networking and home security company Netgear announced on Monday Apple HomeKit compatibility for its $250 Arlo Baby monitor (roughly £185 or AU$320 converted).

The Arlo Baby, much like Netgear's extended line of Arlo security cameras, comes with HD video, night vision and free seven-day cloud storage. But the Arlo Baby also comes with two-way talk, air quality sensors, a dimmable night-light and a sound/lullaby music player.

It has a rechargeable battery, too, so you can move the monitor between rooms without bothering with a power cord.

Adding support for HomeKit means Arlo Baby customers can monitor and manage their cameras both in the Home app and with Siri. Adding an Arlo Baby to the Home app opens it up for advanced automation with other HomeKit-compatible devices.

Netgear says this functionality is now available.

