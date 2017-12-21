A vulnerability with Apple HomeKit let hackers gain control of your connected devices, according to a post on Medium by a HomeKit developer who goes by Khaos Tian.
Bugs in WatchOS 4, 4.1 and 4.2, and in iOS 11.2 apparently made it possible for someone to access your HomeKit-enabled products and control them remotely.
HomeKit is Apple's smart home platform. If you buy a HomeKit-enabled device you can use the related Home app for iPhone and iPad to manage and control your connected products. You can also enlist Siri to lock doors, adjust lights and more via voice commands.
Apple issued a patch on Dec. 7, Khaos Tian claims, but it's still working on a more permanent solution. In the meantime, you won't be able to add new people to your HomeKit home or allow existing users to access HomeKit devices remotely.
Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.
Apple
-
reading•Your Apple HomeKit devices were open to hackers, report says
-
Dec 22•Apple's iPhone slowdown: Your questions answered
-
Dec 22•Apple's iPhone slowdown sparks multiple lawsuits
-
Dec 22•Pokemon Go's ARKit update makes you a sneaky bastard
-
Dec 22•Where's the streaming video you really want to see? Good question
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.