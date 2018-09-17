You'll melt for these gifts showing Han Solo in carbonite

One of the most iconic images from the entire Star Wars saga is the unnerving sight of Han Solo frozen in carbonite by Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back. Yes, Han ends up all right in the end. But the disturbing expression on his face is unforgettable.

So it does seem a little odd that this terrible event is forever memorialized in dozens of items that you can buy and give as gifts -- or heck, keep for yourself.

From Halloween costumes to light-up desk sculptures, yoga mats to dog toys, frozen Han makes for some cool purchases. Don't everybody thank him at once.