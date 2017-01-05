You now see heart rate data from a Polar chest strap on your GoPro footage

Up Next Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Photo by Joshua Goldman/CNET

Polar on Thursday announced a new heart rate chest strap. The Polar H10 features an entirely new measuring algorithm and includes additional electrodes that ensure heart rate data is captured accurately and without interference.

The more exciting news is Polar's new partnership with GoPro that will allow users to connected the H10 chest strap to Hero4 and Hero5 cameras over Bluetooth. Heart rate data that is measured by the strap will then be overlaid on footage captured by the action cameras.

Polar's other devices will also benefit from this new partnership. The company's V800 and M600 watches will receive an update later this year that gives them the ability to control GoPro cameras remotely. This includes being able to stop and start recordings, see when the camera is or isn't filming, and view the camera's remaining battery life right from your wrist.

The GoPro functionality will begin with the company's Hero4 camera. Polar's V800 sport watch will gain remote control support later this month, with the M600 and Hero5 lineup to follow early this year. Polar H10 functionality for both the Hero4 and Hero5 camera will be available by March.