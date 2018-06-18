You might see Wonder Woman 1984 shooting in Washington

Gal Gadot/Twitter

Can't wait to see Wonder Woman 1984? You might want to head to Washington.

The movie has begun shooting scenes in very public areas of DC, and several locals who have been lucky enough to be near the film's set have been tweeting out early looks at Diana Prince's '80s adventure.

Spoiler warning: The below tweets contain mild potential spoilers for Wonder Woman 1984. If you want to stay clear, click away and maybe avoid visiting this city for a bit.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins already provided first looks at the sequel, which shows Diana Prince's new curly hair and the apparent return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) decades after his presumed death in the first film. It looks like those reveals served to get ahead of their shoots, which have been taking place nearby several DC landmarks.

Chris Pine and Gal Gadot on set of #WonderWoman1984 👀 pic.twitter.com/ucr8KtDS29 — Ben (@TheDCTVshow) June 13, 2018

This video tweeted out shows a ravaged street in between the Navy Memorial and the Archives, possibly during a riot or protest.

Gal Gadot and Chris Pine (between the gray and light blue cars) filming #WonderWoman1984 between the Navy Memorial and the Archives pic.twitter.com/GWA6pFkuXD — Eagle Eyes in DC (@eagleeyesinDC) June 16, 2018

And a closer look at the presumed protest:

CINÉMA | Chris Pine et Gal Gadot en costume sur le tournage de #WonderWoman1984 ! pic.twitter.com/1DVhjjdiFz — Fan Actu (@FanactuCom) June 18, 2018

And it also looks like Gadot is going to be sprinting down the DC streets at some point of the film.

DAMN SHE FAST AS HELL ksksksksks pic.twitter.com/hdbVK8gaFD — gal gadot ♡ (@loveforgal) June 17, 2018

Fans have also been sending street closure alerts where the movie is shooting.

Pretty much all of Pennsylvania Ave. is blocked off for #WonderWoman1984 and Park Police says that it’ll be this way all weekend and filming probably won’t start until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fWrllD4U2Z — Abby Quintana (@SpeakOfFiction) June 16, 2018

And the metamorphosis of this Georgetown building into a 1984 landmark:

#WonderWoman1984 shooting in DC Georgetown yesterday was in 2018, now it's 1984. pic.twitter.com/x8Vwh9c44v — Timon Hazell (@TmnHzll) June 14, 2018

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to hit movie theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.