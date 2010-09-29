Einstein Audio

I'm an audiophile and know a lot of 'philes, so I know from where I speak. We share a common passion for music and the gear we play music on. Non-audiophiles don't have a problem playing music over good-enough gear; audiophiles obsess about how the music sounds, almost as much as the musicians who recorded it. Are you an audiophile?

You might be an audiophile if you sometimes listen to music without doing anything else.

You might be an audiophile if you paid more for your hi-fi than your car.

You might be an audiophile if your speaker cables are thicker than your garden hose.

You might be an audiophile if you think vacuum tube amplifiers are beautiful.

You might be an audiophile if you have your local hi-fi dealer's phone number on speed dial.

You might be an audiophile if you learned how to solder before you learned how to ride a bike.

You might be an audiophile if you don't mind the sound of your LPs' clicks and pops.

You might be an audiophile if you think home theater systems are a waste of time.

You might be an audiophile if you don't have an iPod.

You might be an audiophile if you know what "slew rate" means.

You might be an audiophile if you own more LPs and CDs than books or movies.

You might be an audiophile if your speakers are bigger than your microwave oven.

You're definitely an audiophile if your speakers are bigger than your refrigerator.

Feel free to add your own "You might be an audiophile if..." observations in the comments section.