Nike's cut the price of its self-lacing shoes, but they're still not cheap

Nike

Nike made Back to the Future-style, self-lacing shoes a reality in 2016 with its Hyperadapt line. But you could only wear them if you were prepared to pay $720 for a pair. That base price will go down to $350 in spring 2019. UK and Australia availability wasn't covered, but that price converts to about £275 or AU$495.

Nike CEO Mark Parker announced the price in a Thursday earnings call, noting that the cheaper version of the shoe will also mark the line's move into performance basketball footwear, reports SoleCollector.

"I'm excited to announce that in the new year we'll launch a new adaptive performance platform in basketball at the $350 price point," Parker said, according to the shoe news website. "We have a smart shoe designed for the perfect fit, and it's a major step in advancing and connecting our digital transformation to product."

The original version of the Hyperadapt laced up once you put your foot inside of the shoe, using a sensor in the heel to tighten and buttons on the side to further adjust the fit.

The $350 price is a substantial cut for the Hyperadapt line as it moves into the basketball arena. But let's be clear: This is still a premium price. For comparison, Nike's Lebron 16 basketball shoe costs $185 in the US, and you can certainly shop around to get cheaper sports sneakers.

But hey, at least you can feel like Marty McFly for less than you'd pay for most phones.

CNET has reached out to Nike for further comment but didn't immediately receive a response.