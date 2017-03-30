You could soon access Congress' browsing history, for free

The repeal of the Obama-era FCC privacy regulation that will allow ISPs to sell your browsing data is causing a furore, and not everyone is taking it lying down. An activist called Adam McElhaney has launched a crowdfunding campaign to hit back. With the funds he gains, he hopes to purchase and publish the browsing history of every member of US Congress.

Now Cards Against Humanity creator Max Temkin has leapt into the fray, with a pledge to purchase and publish the browsing history of every Congress member and congressional aide -- with his own money.

He also cautioned against crowdfunding campaigns to buy data that is not yet available.

The Senate has voted to pass the resolution. All that remains is for President Donald Trump to sign the executive order, which he is expected to do soon.