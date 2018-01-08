You can use voice commands to control this Whirlpool oven

Whirlpool

Whirlpool's Smart Front-Control Range, along with other select large appliances, will work with the voice-activated Google Assistant and the Amazon Alexa assistant, the company announced today at the CES tech show in Las Vegas.

The integration with Alexa and Google Assistant means you can give voice commands to your smart speaker of choice to control some functions of the range, such as preheating the oven.

Your hands are probably occupied when you're in the kitchen, whether you stir risotto, chop vegetables or knead dough. This reality has created an opportunity for companies to make kitchen appliances that respond to voice commands.

GE Appliances hopped on board with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility with their large kitchen appliances over the past two years. And Whirlpool has even allowed its Wi-Fi-connected microwave to work with the assistants along with its large appliances.

