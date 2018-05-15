Mario Tennis Aces is getting a free demo that will let anyone with a Nintendo Switch try the game out early.
Nintendo announced Tuesday that its prelaunch demo event will run from June 1 at 6 p.m. PT through June 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
During that event, players can download and play a version of Mario Tennis Aces as part of an online tournament.
After that, Mario, Yoshi, Bowser and the rest of the characters will hit the courts in the full game coming on June 22.
