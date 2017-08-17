Josh Miller/CNET

If you've been wondering where the Essential Phone is, here's a sign of life.

On Thursday, Sprint announced that its customers can preorder the new phone from Andy Rubin, who a decade or so ago brought you Android. Sprint is the exclusive carrier for the Essential Phone, though you could also buy it unlocked for $699. The advantage of ordering through a carrier is that you can pay for the phone through monthly plans instead of all at once.

With Sprint's deal, customers can get the phone half-off and pay $14.58 each month over a year and a half. Preorders are available only in black, with Sprint promising different colors "at a later date." You can see all the details here.

Rubin's phone project had faced criticism online after the release missed an earlier 30-day deadline, and on July 21, the company promised that it would start shipping "in a few weeks."

On Wednesday, Essential said its preorders would ship in a week. Let's see if the phone will meet its new deadline.