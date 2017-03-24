You can order Tesla's solar roof tiles in April

Enlarge Image Tesla

Tesla's hot new product, solar roof tiles, are about to hit the market.

That's the message from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who tweeted at an eager customer that orders will begin in April.

Tesla announced its solar roof tile initiative late last year, promising a sleeker look and longer lasting solar cells that, when combined with Tesla's latest Powerwall home battery, could allow a home to run "indefinitely" without pulling power from the grid.

Whether Tesla will ultimately deliver on that promise is still unclear -- no one has had a chance to review the tiles yet. The other thing we don't know? Price.

Tesla didn't respond to a request for comment about that, nor about whether there would be limitations around how much people can order or from which locations.