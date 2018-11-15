You can now buy the OnePlus 6T in Thunder Purple

OnePlus

Think the normal OnePlus 6T is too boring? Why not get it in Thunder Purple?

Last week OnePlus announced its "Thunder Purple" color for the OnePlus 6T, which is now available for purchase. OnePlus also sells the phone in "Mirror Black" and "Midnight Black" but neither have quite the same character as the purple OnePlus 6T.

The Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T costs the same as the other colors, which is $579/£529 (about AU$817 converted) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB of storage option. As of right now you can only get the purple phone in that configuration.

The OnePlus 6T brings fast performance and features like an in-display fingerprint sensor and tiny notch. It costs much less than other flagship phones on the market, which makes it an appealing option. You can read CNET's full OnePlus 6T review here.