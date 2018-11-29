You can now buy the colorful aqua Google Home Mini

James Martin/CNET

Google just released a new color for the Google Home Mini that's a lot more vibrant than the standard gray.

The Google Home Mini is now available in "Aqua" on the Google Store website. The aqua color option is bluish-green, resembling a shade of turquoise or seafoam green.

The new color is also available through third-party retailers like Walmart (although it is currently out of stock there).

The Google Home Mini now comes in four colors: Aqua (bluish-green), Chalk (light gray), Charcoal (dark gray) and Coral (faded pink). The aqua Google Home Mini was announced back in October.

