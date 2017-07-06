Qatar Airways gets US laptop-ban lifted

Kent German/CNET

Qatar Airways announced the US has lifted a ban on electronics bigger than a phone on Thursday, joining three Gulf neighbours who were cleared of the restriction earlier this week.

Etihad Airways flights from Abu Dhabi were the first to have the ban lifted on Sunday, followed by Emirates and Turkish Airlines yesterday.

In March, the US had implemented a ban on eight countries from the Middle East and North Africa restricting devices bigger than a phone following intelligence received about terrorists building explosives that could be hidden in them. The country later softened its stance and said all flights and airports now have to improve security checks. Those that the US had already implemented the ban on will only have it lifted once security checks meet US requirements.

"Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport have met ... all requirements of the US Department of Homeland Security's new security guidelines," it said on its website. "We would like to express our thanks to the US and local authorities for their support during this process."

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET.