You can drop your LG G6 in the toilet with no worries (The 3:59, Ep. 169)

How big of a deal is having a removable battery in your phone?

Well, if you were LG, it's a huge deal. Nearly all of its flagship phones have had them, bucking the trend of sealed-in batteries. That will no longer be the case when LG unveils its G6 next month. The company will follow everyone else and seal up the body, allowing for a water-resistant device.

Given the proliferation of portable batteries, and our constant fear of dropping our phones in the toilet, perhaps that's a wise move.

Joan shares her thoughts on meeting Peter Dinklage (all hail "Game of Thrones") and talks about his sci-fi thriller, "Rememory," which sounds like an extra-long episode of "Black Mirror" starring Tyrion Lannister. Sign me up.

Lastly, we discuss former Google and Xiaomi executive Hugo Barra, who said late Wednesday that he's joining Facebook to head up its virtual reality initiative. That can only mean Oculus will become even more social friendly.

You'll be able to drop your LG G6 in the toilet with no worries (The 3:59, Ep. 169)

