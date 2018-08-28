Yeti Nano is a mini version of Blue's popular mic

Blue's already sizable lineup of podcaster-friendly microphones is a tiny bit larger today, thanks to the addition of the new Yeti Nano. Like the name implies, the Yeti Nano is a smaller version of Blue's Yeti microphone. According to Blue, the Yeti is the brand's best-selling microphone and the Yeti Nano brings the same audio quality in a new compact design.
In CNET's Yeti review, we lauded its superior sound depth and detail compared with other USB microphones like the Blue Snowball and the Samson G-Track, which made it a good choice for podcasting. But the Yeti's size makes it annoying to haul around. The thing weighs 3.5 pounds and measures a foot tall.
The Yeti Nano addresses that problem. It only weighs 1.39 pounds and measures 8.31 inches tall, taking up significantly less room on your desk.
The Yeti Nano is available today for $100 (about £78/AU$136) from select retailers and on Blue's website. It comes in gray, blue, red and gold.
Some specs include:
- Connection through USB
- PC and Mac compatibility
- No-latency headphone output
- 24-bit/48kHz recording
- Recording from single or multiple sources at once
- Cardioid mode for recording sources directly in front of the mic
- Omnidirectional mode for recording sound from all directions
- Blue Sherpa companion app
Logitech acquired microphone maker Blue earlier this month.
