Yet another Chinese company is taking Apple to court

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

You may not have noticed when Apple (subtly) updated its App Store logo from a pen, brush and ruler to three overlapping rounded sticks. But Chinese clothing brand, KON, certainly did.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Zoey Chong/CNET

In a suit filed to a Beijing court last month, KON is accusing Apple of having violated Chinese regulations because it owns the trademark to the logo, Phone Radar reported Tuesday.

The Chinese company is seeking compensation and a public apology from Apple, and wants it to stop selling devices bearing the logo.

To the unaware, it might look like there shouldn't be a problem since Apple and KON are working in different industries. But it's not the first time Chinese courts have paid attention to similar cases, nor will it be anything new if the courts rule in the favour of the Chinese complainant. Apple previously lost a legal battle against a Chinese leather wallet and accessory maker over a trademark tussle over the name "iPhone."

But not all cases have gone against Apple in China. In March, a Chinese phone manufacturer's claim that Apple had infringed on its design patent were ruled to be unfounded by a Beijing court. The company had accused Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus of looking too similar to its own 100C phone models.

CNET has reached out to Apple for a comment.

Now Playing: Watch this: New trial may recalculate what Samsung owes Apple for...

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.

Security: Stay up-to-date on the latest in breaches, hacks, fixes and all those cybersecurity issues that keep you up at night.