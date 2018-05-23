ullstein bild/Getty

Yelp reportedly filed an antitrust complaint against Google in the EU on Tuesday, crying out that the search giant has abused its dominance to favor its own services over its competitors.

The complaint, originally reported by the Financial Times, follows a 2017 EU ruling that Google misused its dominance in shopping search results -- a move that resulted in a 2.4 billion euro fine (that's about $2.9 billion, £2 billion or AU$3.7 billion). Google is currently appealing that decision.

Yelp's complaint claims that the search company gives Google's own Local Search service a favorable position at the top of the page, while Yelp and other services are relegated to lower places that result in fewer clicks. Yelp is in direct competition with Google here, offering business recommendations and reviews.

Tech giants such as Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook often fall foul of Europe's strict competition laws. On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg dodged several questions on antitrust and competition matters during an hour-long grilling from members of the European Union's Parliament.

Yelp is asking that EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager force Google to remove alleged favoritism from its search results. The EU has a long history of chasing Google on antitrust allegations, with the 2017 ruling and fine following a long investigation.

In 2015, Google blamed a "bug" for burying Yelp and TripAdvisor results under their own.

Yelp did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Google declined to comment.