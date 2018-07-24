Yelp rolls out hygiene scores for restaurants

Yelp

Now you can check a restaurant's hygiene score on Yelp .

The company on Tuesday added health inspection data for restaurants in New York, California, Texas, Illinois and DC. It'll continue to roll out this feature state by state in the coming months.

The hygiene score can be found on restaurants' pages under the price range feature. The score, which is a number on a scale of 0 to 100, is pulled from local governments and HDScores, which maintains a nationwide database of health inspection reports.

This initiative comes from Yelp's LIVES program, which launched in 2013, to bring health department data onto the platform. Yelp said it's added health inspection data to more than 200,000 business pages and the number will more than triple in the future.

Yelp added a feature last month that can recommend the most popular dishes of a restaurant to you based on "more than 100 million photos and reviews from the Yelp community."