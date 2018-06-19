Yelp's Popular Dishes frees you from the agony of choosing what to eat

If Yelp has its say, you'll never have to ask a waiter "What's good here?" ever again.

The company on Tuesday rolled out its Popular Dishes feature to help consumers decide what to order at a restaurant they're not familiar with. The new feature will recommend the most popular dishes at a certain restaurant based on "more than 100 million photos and reviews from the Yelp community," according to a Yelp spokesman.

Instead of awkwardly sitting at the table and scrolling through long comments on Yelp to figure out what to order, you can now find the feature at the top of each restaurant's page with a list of its popular dishes, photos and review snippets.

The company says it's using machine learning -- a buzzword, drawn from AI, among tech companies these days -- and its database of reviews and photos to make its picks.

Yelp isn't the first company to use machine learning in dish recommendations. UberEats launched a "recommendation for you" feature last year that drew on machine learning to customize the app based on what each person is ordering and favoriting.

