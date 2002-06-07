Yahoo to give home page a makeover

Yahoo is planning to launch a newly redesigned home page that features a cleaner layout and a better showcase for advertisers, according to sources familiar with the changes.
After holding on to the same basic framework for seven years, the Web portal is hoping to court advertisers with a redesign, according to sources.
