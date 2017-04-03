Yahoo and AOL may rebrand as 'Oath' after Verizon deal

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

The Yahoo brand that we've known for two decades may be going away.

After the company's internet business merges with AOL under their parent company Verizon, the new brand will reportedly be called Oath. Business Insider first reported the news Monday.

AOL head Tim Armstrong seemed to confirm the name in a tweet, though technically he does not mention Yahoo or AOL by name. Just in case, CNET has reached out to Yahoo and AOL for clarification.

If Armstrong's tweet is indeed about the merger, it will have been a long and bumpy road that led to Oath. In July, Yahoo agreed to sell its internet operations -- which includes iconic sites like Yahoo search and mail as well as its advertising tech -- to Verizon for $4.83 billion.

But Verizon wavered on the deal after Yahoo disclosed two massive cyberattacks. One of them, which occurred in 2014 and was revealed in September, affected 500 million user accounts. Then three months later, the company disclosed an even bigger breach that happened in 2013 and affected a billion user accounts.

The 2014 hack involved Russian hackers that were charged by the Justice Department last month. Because of the hacks, Yahoo scraped $350 million off its selling price to Verizon.

It's still not clear if the Yahoo brand will remain in any way.

The change would mean the end -- if only by name -- of one of the web's earliest pioneers, once one of the brightest stars in Silicon Valley. The company started as "Jerry and David's Guide to the World Wide Web," when Stanford grad students Jerry Yang and David Filo launched it in 1995 as a directory for the internet. The service played an important role in bringing the internet to regular people, teaching them how to surf the web for news, sports and entertainment.

When CEO Marissa Mayer got to Yahoo in 2012, she was seen as a potential savior for the troubled internet pioneer. A former Google executive, she helped bring the company into the mobile era by refreshing all of Yahoo's services for phones and tablets. But Mayer never figured out how to make much money off the company's properties.

The thinking in merging Yahoo and AOL is that they can combine to make a solid No. 3 alternative to digital advertising juggernauts Google and Facebook, which rank as the most-trafficked websites in the world.

