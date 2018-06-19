If you can't be the heavyweight, go for lightweight seems to be Yahoo Mail's strategy for its latest round of updates: Its mobile site gets more app-like features, plus the company launched a new app targeting Android Go.
Yes, people still use Yahoo Mail -- it has almost 230 million active users, despite being the victim of a huge data breach recently.
The Android Go app is a smaller, more lightweight version than the standard app, in keeping with the typical Android Go phone owner -- markets where people need inexpensive phones that can operate on low-bandwidth or spotty networks.
The mobile site update adds swipe to delete and mark as read, a pop-out sidebar for folders, color themes and email-address suggestions, which make it look and feel more like an app. It also adds support for Android's ability to add browser shortcuts to your home screen.
Yahoo Mail mobile gets a modest makeover, launches for Android Go
