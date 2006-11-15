Yahoo and Vodafone team on mobile ads

Yahoo will be the exclusive provider of display ads on mobile devices in the United Kingdom for Vodafone, the companies said on Tuesday. The ads will start appearing in the first half of next year. Customers who agree to accept targeted ads will be able to save on Vodafone services, according to a news release.

Last month, Yahoo said it was testing mobile ads in the UK. Previously, Yahoo has conducted tests of mobile ads in the UK and Japan, while Google has run mobile ad tests in Europe and Japan.