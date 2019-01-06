FasTeesH

Dental anarchy is happening this year at CES. The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends that you brush your teeth twice a day for 2 minutes. But what do those guys know? The French company FasTeesH says that you only need 10 seconds to properly clean your teeth. Of course, you have to use the company's new toothbrush called the Y-Brush.

Nicknamed the 10-second toothbrush, the Y-Brush is all about efficiency. Instead of moving the small head of a regular toothbrush from tooth-to-tooth, the Y-Brush cleans half your mouth at a time.

The Y-Brush doesn't look like a regular toothbrush. Instead it resembles a small mouthguard for sports. The Y-Brush's tray is lined with nylon bristles positioned at 45-degree angles -- the same angle the ADA recommends holding a "normal" toothbrush against your gums. There are four different sized trays ranging from ones for adults to smaller ones aimed at kids.

On the front of the brush tray is a small handle with a large trapezoid-shaped motor that vibrates to clean your teeth. There are three different vibration settings enabling you to find one that's most comfortable for you. The handle and the teeth tray form a letter "Y" shape hence the name.

To use it, you add toothpaste, position the Y-Brush in your mouth and turn the motor on. As the brushes vibrate, you make a chewing motion for 5 seconds after which you remove it, flip the Y-Brush and repeat.

Sounds kind of amazing, right? While I didn't get to try one at CES, I can definitely see the potential. The Y-Brush is currently undergoing clinical trials, something not required for commercial toothbrushes. Also, at this time the Y-Brush has not been reviewed by the ADA here in the US.

The Y-Brush costs $125 which converts roughly to £100 and AU$175, which is in the same ballpark as the cost of a premium electric toothbrush. It comes with a handle, a brush, a charging station, a storage pod and a toothpaste applicator.

You can currently preorder the Y-Brush with deliveries expected to happen in April 2019.

