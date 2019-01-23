Xiaomi shows off foldable phone that bends on both sides

Bin Lin/Xiaomi

Another mobile giant is hopping on the flexible phone bandwagon.

Xiaomi co-founder and President Bin Lin on Wednesday shared a video on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, that shows the company's foldable tablet prototype that bends on both sides of the screen.

"Here comes the Xiaomi double folding phone!" wrote Lin in Chinese. "This symmetrically dual-outer-folding form factor perfectly merges the experience of a tablet and a phone, it's both practical and beautiful."

In the video, Lin holds a square device and swipes smoothly through videos. He then folds the screen on both sides and the tablet turns into a slimmer phone-sized device. Lin asked Weibo users in the post what Xiaomi should call this new device, "I thought of two: Xiaomi Dual Flex, Xiaomi MIX Flex. We welcome suggestions!"

Xiaomi didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Earlier this month, leaker Evan Blass shared a video of bendable Android tablet that was allegedly made by Xiaomi. It looks similar to the device Bin shared on Wednesday.

Several flexible smartphones are expected to make their debut this year. In November, Samsung showcased its bendable prototype phone. Royole's FlexPai came out at CES earlier this month. Huawei has confirmed its working on foldable phones. And a Lenovo patent filing reveals the computer giant is also considering foldable devices.

