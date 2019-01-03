Xiaomi might be making a foldable tablet device of its own

Screenshot by Sean Buckley/CNET

CES is right around the corner -- which means we're spending the days leading up to the show neck deep in rumors and leaks. We've already been given a sneak preview of what might be the Galaxy S10. Now, we're getting a look at something different: a bigger, bolder foldable tablet. That really folds.

Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake? pic.twitter.com/qwFogWiE2F — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

Noted leaker Evan Blass shared a video of a new, bendable Android tablet that can fold itself into a thinner phone-like profile. Blass openly says he can't confirm the authenticity of the video, but says that it's "allegedly made by Xiaomi." That said, the video looks pretty convincing. This may or may not be a Xiaomi device, but it's definitely something with a folding display.

This isn't the first time we've seen a folding phone. In November, Samsung showed off a prototype to demonstrate its new Infinity Flex Display technology, and Lenovo had a bendable concept device on hand at CES 2017 -- but all of those screens only folded over in one place at best. By folding in two places, the supposedly Xiaomi-made tablet shows us what a wide-screen foldable might look like.

On the other hand, it could just be a well made hoax. Either way, we'll probably find out for sure shortly -- CES 2019 starts in just a couple of days.

