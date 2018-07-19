Xiaomi on Thursday unveiled its latest giant phone, the Mi Max 3. Powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor backed by up to 6GB of memory, the phone boasts a huge 6.9-inch, 18:9 display with a 2,160x1,080-pixel resolution.
The device's battery is also supersized, with a 5,500-mAh pack inside that has a standby time of 474 hours. It supports Quick Charge 3.0 via USB-C and can double up as a power bank. By comparison, last year's Mi Max 2 had a mere 5,000 mAh battery and 6.44-inch display.
There are also dual AI-assisted cameras on back -- one 12-megapixel and a secondary 5-megapixel -- and supports face unlock with its front 8-megapixel camera.
The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will be available in China only for now starting at 1,699 yuan, which converts to approximately $250, AU$340 or £195.
Discuss: Xiaomi Mi Max 3 goes bigger on battery and screen
