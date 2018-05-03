Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi files for IPO

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Slowly but surely, the huge Chinese electronics company Xiaomi has been making its presence known -- even in the United States, where it sells all manner of consumer electronics, from smart home cameras to electric scooters. Even though it doesn't formally sell phones in the US -- yet -- it's the number 4 phone manufacturer in the world behind Samsung, Apple and Huawei.

Now, according to Bloomberg and the South China Morning Post, the company's reportedly seeking one of the world's biggest financial debuts in years as it attempts to go public with a Hong Kong IPO.

Both publications report that the company is seeking to raise $10 billion, and that the company would be valued at $100 billion as a result. That's money the company could possibly use to fight its biggest competitors.

According to Strategy Analytics, Xiaomi doubled its phone shipments in the first quarter of 2018 to 28.3 million, compared to 39.3 million for Huawei, 52.2 million for Apple and 78.2 million for Samsung.

Xiaomi didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing and will be updated shortly.