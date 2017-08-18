Did a new Xbox just leak?

Josh Miller

A German retailer's website might have just leaked a new Xbox.

The listing on the electronic store's site revealed a "Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition." Project Scorpio is the name of the Xbox capable of playing 4K and VR games that the company teased in 2016.

There are also reports of other sites listing previously unheard of Xbox One X editions that have since been taken down.

Microsoft is announcing Xbox One X pre-order details this Sunday. The in-store date is November 7th. The company did not respond to a request for comment.