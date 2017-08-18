CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Did a new Xbox just leak?

A German electronics store might've just spilled the beans on the latest Xbox.

Gaming
microsoft-xbox-booth-e3-2017-9230-004

Microsoft is announcing Xbox One X pre-order details on Sunday.

 Josh Miller

A German retailer's website might have just leaked a new Xbox.

The listing on the electronic store's site revealed a "Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition." Project Scorpio is the name of the Xbox capable of playing 4K and VR games that the company teased in 2016. 

There are also reports of other sites listing previously unheard of Xbox One X editions that have since been taken down.

Microsoft is announcing Xbox One X pre-order details this Sunday. The in-store date is November 7th. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

More stories

Next Article: These women want to fix cybersecurity’s massive gender gap
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF