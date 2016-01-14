Xbox One backwards compatibility games for January 2016 coming soon

January 2016's lineup of Xbox One backwards-compatible games will be announced soon, according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer. He says on Twitter that Xbox engineers are making the final pass on a few of the Xbox 360 games and will share the final, complete list for January 2016 in "not too much" time.

@HiddenStryder Have a couple more games doing the final run through on, wanted to wait until we had the full list, not too much longer. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 14, 2016

The Xbox One backwards compatibility program debuted in November as part of the New Xbox One Experience update. 104 games were supported at launch, with 16 additional titles added in December.

Microsoft has given no indication yet as to which games will be added in January.

With close to 141,000 votes, Call of Duty: Black Ops II is the most-requested Xbox 360 games for Xbox One backward compatibility on the Xbox Feedback website. Rounding out the top five are The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Red Dead Redemption, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Black Ops is confirmed to be coming to the Xbox One backwards compatibility lineup, but none of the other top-requested games have been delivered yet.

