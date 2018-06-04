Xbox fans are getting a gift for E3 -- from June 7 to June 23 Microsoft has put its Xbox consoles, accessories and a ton of titles on sale.
Offers include
- $199 for 500GB Xbox One S console (while supplies last)
- $249 for 1TB Xbox One S bundles (including a PUBG bundle)
- $449 for Xbox One X console
- Up to 75% off select games including Monster Hunter: World, Sea of Thieves and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- One month of Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass for $1
- $10 off controllers
- Games start as low as $20
- Save 50 percent or more on season passes, expansions and DLC and other add-ons
- Custom controller designs via Xbox Design Lab controllers, starting at $70 (new price, not just a sale)
