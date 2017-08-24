Xbox and PlayStation may be inching closer to crossplay

CNET/Sarah Tew

Despite offering many of the same games, players of the Xbox and PlayStation console families have never been able to compete against each other online. And apart from a handful of exceptions they can't play with PC gamers either.

At the Gamescom video game trade show in Cologne, Germany this month, Microsoft's head of marketing for Xbox Aaron Greenberg revealed that talks with Sony were happening about allowing Xbox One and PS4 gamers to play together. In a video interview with Gamereactor, Greenberg said, "We're talking to them [Sony] and we're hopeful that they'll be supportive of it."

This idea is called crossplay, and it's been a sticking point for years, with some game developers lately pointing to Sony as the road block to allowing play between console brands.

Neither Sony nor Microsoft immediately responded to a request for comment.