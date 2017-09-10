'X-Files' turns 24, and Scully and Mulder are still perfect

What were you doing 24 years ago Sunday? Maybe you'd just discovered a new sci-fi show called "The X-Files" and were about to fall under its spell.

"The X-Files" premiered nearly a quarter of a century ago, on Sept. 10, 1993. On Sunday, star Gillian Anderson, who played FBI agent Dr. Dana Scully, paid tribute to the anniversary with a tweet thanking co-star David "Fox Mulder" Duchovny.

24 years today. Deja vu all over again. Thanks for repeatedly standing in the mud & the rain with me @davidduchovny. @thexfiles #TheXFiles 👽 pic.twitter.com/l8Ov8AcWQp — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) September 10, 2017

Obviously there's still some kind of mental mind-meld between the two, because in less than an hour, Duchovny responded.

What's a little mud and rain between partners. 👽 — David Duchovny (@davidduchovny) September 10, 2017

Fans, to absolutely no one's surprise, loved the exchange. They still want to believe in the supernaturally inclined supercouple.

the most beautiful relationship ever pic.twitter.com/X5WXER7VES — elvira (@Elya51) September 10, 2017

name a more iconic duo pic.twitter.com/T5SJgdz17A — Erin Ruberry (@erinruberry) September 10, 2017

You created an icon. Thank you for Scully. 💚 pic.twitter.com/jSqimprXcV — alison king (@allyinthekeyofX) September 10, 2017

All over again!

Thank you! Love you both!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/uzPcjE6IJo — Kate (@Kate_mamit) September 10, 2017

And if you want to catch up on that very first meeting between the dynamic duo, streaming channel Fox Now is streaming the "X-Files" pilot. The truth is out there. Still.

#TheXFiles is celebrating its 24th anniversary by streaming the pilot on FOX NOW! The X-Files returns in 2018. https://t.co/gRONLmuT0J pic.twitter.com/XRxD896YMp — The X-Files (@thexfiles) September 10, 2017

"The X-Files" will return for a new season in 2018.

