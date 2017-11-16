'X-Files' returning, so Mulder and Scully share some glove

"The X-Files" will be back just after the new year, and stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny are gloving up for the occasion.

On Wednesday, Fox announced that season 11 of the sci-fi show will premiere on Jan. 3.

On Thursday, Anderson released a short video on Twitter showing Duchovny snapping a latex glove at the camera. (In a 1996 episode, Mulder cracks to Scully, "I know how much you like snapping on the latex.")

A new trailer released a month ago reveals that agents Mulder and Scully's son William will be a large part of the new 10-episode season.