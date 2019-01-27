WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Start time, how to watch, confirmed entrants, full match card and more

The WWE Royal Rumble 2019 takes place today, Jan. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona. Each year's Royal Rumble signals the start of "Wrestlemania season", which this year culminates with Wrestlemania 35 on April 7 in New Jersey. Just like last year, the 2019 Royal Rumble will actually showcase two battle royals: one each for 30 WWE female superstars and 30 male superstars. Beyond the actual Royal Rumble matches, the card is really stacked with nearly every WWE title on the line today -- the Intercontinental title is the only one not up for grabs.Check out the times and dates as well as the full match card below.
Times and dates
The Royal Rumble 2019 takes place in Phoenix Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 27. The show starts at 4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free this month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay separate fee to watch. There will also be a kickoff show to stream live starting at 2 p.m. PT on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network before the show proper starts.
In anticipation of this weekend's Royal Rumble PPV, WWE recently remade the 1991 Royal Rumble poster, updated with current male WWE Superstars:
Match card
- Raw Women's Championship match: Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey
- Smackdown Women's Championship match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
- Smack Tag-Team Championship match: The Bar vs. Shane and Miz
- WWE Universal Championship match: Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar
- WWE Championship match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
- United States Championship match: Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Cruiserweight Championship Fatal 4-way match: Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami
- Women's Royal Rumble
- Men's Royal Rumble
Confirmed Rumble participants
Each Royal Rumble match consists of 30 superstars. The match starts with two combatants and another entrant enters the match every two minutes. This list of confirmed entrants will be updated as the event approaches.
Women's Royal Rumble match
- Natalya
- Bayley
- Ember Moon
- Lacey Evans
- Alexa Bliss
- Ruby Riott
- Sarah Logan
- Liv Morgan
- Mickie James
- Alicia Fox
- Mandy Rose
- Sonya Deville
- Zelina Vega
- Charlotte Flair
- Naomi
- Tamina
- Peyton Royce
- Billie Kay
- Dana Brooke
- Lana
- Nia Jax
- Nikki Cross
- Carmella (confirmed for the No. 30 spot)
Men's Royal Rumble match
- John Cena
- Dean Ambrose
- Seth Rollins
- Samoa Joe
- Drew McIntyre
- Kofi Kingston
- Big E
- Xavier Woods
- Apollo Crews
- Baron Corbin
- Elias
- Jinder Mahal
- Jeff Hardy
- Bobby Lashley
- Andrade
- Rey Mysterio
- Mustafa Ali
- Randy Orton
- R-Truth (confirmed for the No. 30 spot)
