WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: Start time, how to watch, full match card and more

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 happens this Sunday, Feb. 17 in Houston, Texas. This is the continuation of Wrestlemania season, which began last month at the Royal Rumble and culminates with Wrestlemania 35 on April 7 in New Jersey. The 2019 Elimination Chamber will also crown the first ever WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions. Check out the specific start times as well as the current match card below. We'll continue to fill it in as more matches are added.

Start times

The Elimination Chamber 2019 takes place in Houston, Texas Sunday, Feb. 17. The show starts at 4 p.m. PT. If you're a WWE Network subscriber -- at $9.99 per month, but free this month for new subscribers -- you can watch it live for free. Otherwise you'll need to contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch. There will also be a kickoff show to stream live starting at 2 p.m. PT on WWE's YouTube channel and the WWE Network before the show proper starts.

Match card

Raw Women's Championship match: Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott

Women's Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match: Nia Jax & Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Live Morgan and Sarah Logan) vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay) vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Naomi and Carmella

WWE World Championship Elimination Chamber match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Miz & Shane McMahon vs. The Usos

Intercontinental Championship match: Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor

Baron Corbin vs. Braun Strowman