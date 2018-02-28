A Disney movie lampooning the internet. What could go wrong?



If the trailer for "Ralph Breaks the Internet" is anything to go by... less than you think. When Disney announced that its follow-up to 2012's "Wreck-It Ralph" would break the titular character out of the first film's video game world and take him on an adventure on the internet, it sounded like a recipe for disaster. The old, misused memes, cringey references and jokes would surely be outdated before the end of the year. Now, the film's first teaser trailer is here and, well, it actually looks OK!

After the film's living video game characters wander into their arcade's new wireless router, they find their way onto the web. They face mindless clickbait, addictive mobile apps and weird eBay auctions, all while leaning on the same buddy-film format that made the original movie so likable.

What they're actually doing online, and how Ralph is going to "break" the internet, is still unclear. But it looks like it's more than just a movie title. Disney tweeted a teaser for "Ralph Breaks the Internet" earlier this week featuring a query into a Google-like search box blatantly accusing the affable Ralph of living up to the film's name.

The original movie featured all kinds of video game character cameos like Sonic the Hedgehog, Q*bert and even Bowser. The sequel will take Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly), Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) and Fix-It Felix (Jack McBrayer) out of the physical arcade building to cyberspace when it debuts on Nov. 21, 2018 in the US and Australia, followed by a UK release on Nov. 30.