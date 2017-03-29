'Wreck-It Ralph 2' has a title (and we're 8-bit excited)

Walt Disney Pictures

The sequel to "Wreck-It Ralph" is due to land in cinemas in 2018, and now we finally have a title to go with it.

Disney took to the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to reveal the new film will be called "Ralph Breaks the Internet," according to Deadline Hollywood.

The sequel to the original 2012 Disney film is hitting cinemas on March 9 and will see John C. Reilly return to voice the title role, alongside Sarah Silverman as Vanellope von Schweetz, with director Rich Moore also coming back.

"From the moment we started working on the first 'Wreck-It Ralph,' we knew there were so many possibilities with these characters," Moore said last year, when the sequel was first announced. "This time, Ralph's wrecking wreaks havoc on the web -- as only he can do."

With a foray into the wildlands of the web, there's no saying whether all our 8-bit favourites will be back in the sequel. But here's hoping we don't see Ralph breaking the internet like Kim Kardashian.