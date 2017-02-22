Would you pay $8,000 for a dancing J-Pop robot?

If so, you're in luck!

Gadgets

How much can a figurine collection cost you? A heck of a lot, it turns out.

Tokyo-based Speecys' Kosaka Cocona robot is a 45-cm tall, dancing J-Pop figurine -- and it'll set you back 980,000 yen, according to Rocket News 24. That's about $8,600, £6,900 or AU$11,175.

Each of Kosaka's 34 joints can be programmed to make the pop starlet dance to different tunes. She's powered by Raspberry Pi3 and can connects to a computer or tablets, which let you teach her customised dance moves through MikuMikuDance software.

It's far from the first quirky convergence J-Pop has had with tech over in Japan. The $2,600 Gatebox home robot is like the Amazon Echo but with a giggling, animated Japanese girl inside. Then there's Hatsune Miku, which started as a piece of audio software and became an international celebrity.

There's already a market for expensive robotics in Japan, with SoftBank's Pepper robot selling out time after time in the country.

Speecys started taking orders for the Kosaka Cocona robot earlier this month.

More stories

Up Next: Uber taps former AG Eric Holder to lead sexism probe
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF