Would you go for a discounted phone if it had ads on it?

Phones can be expensive. So if you could get a chunk of change knocked off your next phone, what would you be prepared to put up with? How about adverts on the lock screen?

British phone manufacturer Wileyfox has introduced Add-X, a scheme to knock up to 42 per cent off the price of the actually pretty decent Swift 2 and Spark phones. In return, offers and adverts tailored to your age and gender appear on the lock screen. The scheme drops the price of the Swift 2 from £190 to £120, and brings the Spark+ down to just £70.

When they appear, you swipe right to unlock your phone as normal or swipe left to see more from the advertiser. Ads shrink when notifications appear on your screen. Advertisers include Dominoes and Ministry of Sound.

If you are interested in a Wileyfox phone but you can't face ads, you can still swing yourself a bit of a discount. Opting into Add-X gets you a Spark X with 60 quid off -- but you can choose to pay £40 to opt out of the ads after you've signed up, which means that you get the same phone for 20 quid less overall. Although given that the Spark phones in particular are already pretty great value, you might not be bothered with all the palaver.

It's not the first time this has been tried: Amazon offered a discount on its Amazon Fire tablet if you put up with ads on the lock screen.

Discounted Wileyfox phones are available from Wileyfox's website, Amazon UK, Carphone Warehouse, eBay and ao.com.

