World Cup memes: Oprah announces she's rooting for Mexico

World Cup watchers, are you on the Mexico bandwagon yet? Make room for talk show legend Oprah Winfrey, who announced in an Instagram video on Sunday that she's rooting for El Tri.

World Cup fever at our house! A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jul 1, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

The Mexican team was quick to welcome her to the fold, tweeting, "Please welcome our newest member to the Incondicionales family!!!"

Please welcome our newest member to the Incondicionales family!!! ❤🇲🇽



Thank you for your support @Oprah!! 😍😱🙌🏼



We 👀 you! ➡ https://t.co/0VLLil3mNw#NadaNosDetiene | #WorldCup — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) July 1, 2018

And it didn't take long for her fellow Mexico fans to welcome her with plenty of memes and GIFs. Many referenced famed Oprah moments of the past, including her 2004 episode where she gave a new car to every member of her studio audience. "You get a World Cup!" joked one Twitter user.

You get a World Cup! — Ivan Ornelas ?? (@IvanOrnelas2) July 2, 2018

Everyone gets a wc? — Ricky (@RiickyRick10) July 2, 2018

Everyone gets an upset! (Except Panama) — Ivan Ornelas ?? (@IvanOrnelas2) July 2, 2018

Now that Oprah is supporting Mexico no one can stop us, Lozano will get a goal, Chicharito will get a goal, Vela will get a goal... EVERYONE GETS A GOAL!!! ?? — Christian (@cmaldonadofoo) July 2, 2018

oprah: *wants mexico to win world cup*



me: they are ... the team I never had, they are the players everyone would want. they are the champions that everybody deserves. I don't know a better team pic.twitter.com/7hzxDAe2f1 — kaetoven (@WIZKAELIFA) July 2, 2018

Oprah is invited to all the carnitas asadas — Terapia (@AzulTerapia) July 1, 2018

Now I know Oprah never took an L so México better pull through tomorrow. https://t.co/5z17TEMUxv — Oscar (@Tequilasams) July 1, 2018

.@Oprah rooting for Mexico in the #WorldCup is the best thing I’ve heard today pic.twitter.com/EV0QpDMgtp — fernanda (@gigimyfeels) July 1, 2018

Mexico takes on Brazil Monday morning, so we'll soon see if the power of Oprah affects World Cup matches.

Oprah aside, Sunday was a lively day in the World Cup. Host country Russia tied powerhouse Spain, then knocked out the Spaniards when the game went to penalty kicks.

RUSSIA ADVANCES!



They beat Spain 3-4 in penalties to move on to the Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/3mliWXBEkf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

Russia entered this World Cup ranked 70th in the world, the lowest ranking of any team in tournament.



This save sent them to the quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/sEUNtAJr22 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 1, 2018

Naturally, as with anything involving Russia these days, fans had thoughts. Wrote one Twitter user, "Russia stealing the US election and stealing a match vs Spain. #Worldcup".

And another said, "I'm on season three of The Americans so I basically have come to believe that Russians are capable of anything but not even that show could prepare me for the shock of Russia beating Spain and making the quarterfinals of the World Cup."

Some questionable officiating and a remarkable save and Mother Russia moves on! — Robert Murray (@floridabronco) July 1, 2018

Vodka sales just went up. — MikeK (@i_mik3) July 1, 2018

Russia stealing the US election and. Stealing a match vs Spain. #Worldcup — DJ MarcusShowtime (@DJShowtimekc34) July 1, 2018

I’m on season three of The Americans so I basically have come to believe that Russians are capable of anything but not even that show could prepare me for the shock of Russia beating Spain and making the quarterfinals of the World Cup. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) July 1, 2018

In the game itself, Spain's Gerard Piqué came under Twitter fire for hitting the ball with his arm, earning Russia a penalty kick.

That's absolutely idiotic from Pique. — Dan Cancian (@dan_cancian) July 1, 2018

Since the player has two children with Colombian singer Shakira, some teased that he picked up his dance moves from her.

Even though Spain is going home. It’s not really a loss for Pique because he still goes home to Shakira and that’s always a win. — عَادِلَة???? (@Aadila__Khan) July 1, 2018

That decision by the referee was stupid, though... 😡



I guess Pique thought he was learning some dance moves from Shakira...😊#ESPRUS pic.twitter.com/PLIGYFh9Sr — DoyinDoyenne (@doyin_rogba) July 1, 2018

Feel sorry for Pique. Spots his family in the crowd and gives them a wave and gets punished. — David Hickman (@DavidHickman87) July 1, 2018

HANDS UP IF YOU THINK FOOTBALL'S COMING HOME pic.twitter.com/8CkZLsD5ip — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) July 1, 2018

Also on Sunday, Croatia eliminated Denmark on penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie, and will face host country Russia.

Both goalkeepers, Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel and Croatia's Danijel Subašić, turned in stunning performances, and fans noticed. "I'm so happy for Croatia but (the) Danish goalie almost gave me (a) heart attack, wtf man he's amazing, he lost the match but he won so many hearts for sure," wrote one watcher.

#CRO 3#DEN 2



Ivan Rakitic sends Croatia into the quarter-finals!!!#CRODEN — FIFA World Cup ? (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018

I'm so Happy for crotia but Danish goalie almost gave me heartattack , wtf man he's amazing he lost the match but he won so many hearts for sure , Peter hats off to you man — Amar Rana (@amar_tilakrana) July 1, 2018

? ? ?

You stop 3 PKs and your team STILL loses. Awwww man. Such a heartbreaker for @kschmeichel1 — Noelle Carbone (@noelcarbs) July 1, 2018

Subasic and Scheimikel almost kept us here all night??‍♂️✊?...outstanding — FlimzyOºG (@flimzy1000) July 1, 2018

I’m glad Croatia gets to go to the next match! pic.twitter.com/8ngN8vjvPT — Tanja Lopar (@GirlGamerStar) July 1, 2018

Schmeichel and Subasic ??? #Rusia2018 — Jorgito Garcia (@JorgeMunii28) July 1, 2018

That was MADNESS!!!!!!!!!! WOW, FIVE penalties were stopped,that’s SO RIDICULOUSLY RARE, unbelievable #WorldCup #CRODEN — WELCOME HOME TAVARES ??⭐️?⭐️??? (@BeLEAFingWithJB) July 1, 2018

Also over the weekend, fans were praising the England national team, as well as other players, including France's Kylian Mbappé, for donating their World Cup earnings to charity.

Kylian Mbappé will donate everything he earns with #FRA at the #WorldCup to charity. This will add up to €20,000 per game.



He believes players don't need money to represent their country.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/1KujzRn1or — Laureus (@LaureusSport) June 29, 2018

It's a common practice in Europe as English team does the Same.. Earn millions in their respective leagues. International match fees are peanuts. Still great for a nineteen year old though. — tabrez Ahmed (@tabrez334) July 1, 2018

All England players do this. So do hundreds of others. He's had a good game but he's not Gandhi lads — michael (@granvillepoet) June 30, 2018

This is great and join in with your applause. Also worth pointing out that all England players give their match fee to charity. https://t.co/ZldSbWLPXo — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2018

I actually didn’t realize they got paid to play in the World Cup until I heard about this. — Maria Spinella (@mariaspinella) July 1, 2018

Good on them and the fact that they haven’t made a big deal of it and for so long shows their humility despite all the flack they’ve received over the same period and more. ???



not even going to mention that as they get knocked out early the fees wouldn’t have been huge? — Tony (@tonka9754) July 1, 2018

And while we didn't do a tweet roundup for Saturday's games, which saw powerhouses Argentina (and star Lionel Messi!) and Portugal (Cristiano Ronaldo!) knocked out, we really should have just for this one alone. A non-official account in the name of the Falkland Islands tweeted out, "Don't cry 4-3 Argentina."

Don’t cry 4-3 Argentina — Falkland Islands (@falklands_utd) June 30, 2018

More drama is coming Monday, when Brazil and Mexico meet, and Japan plays Belgium.

