World Cup 2018: Make it a goal to ace our football trivia quiz

It's the world's biggest sporting event, and it comes only once every four years. Americans may get more excited about the Super Bowl or World Series, but the FIFA World Cup transfixes millions of fans across the globe. There's something for everyone, as such powerful teams as Brazil and Spain and underdogs such as Panama and South Korea all duke it out over the course of a month.

As the tournament gets underway, we've put together a World Cup trivia quiz to see how well you know the massive international sporting event. Whether you're a longtime fan or a complete newbie, you'll get a kick out of testing your knowledge.