Woody Allen sues Amazon for $68 million for backing out of film deal

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

Woody Allen slapped Amazon with a $68 million lawsuit Thursday for allegedly dropping a four-picture deal.

The writer and director alleges Amazon won't release his movie "A Rainy Day in New York," which has been finished for more than six months. Amazon provided vague reasons for this decision and its choice to back out of producing three more movies, according to a copy of the suit posted by Variety.

Allen's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, has accused him of molesting her.

"Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year old, baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen-and, in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract," the suit says. "There simply was no legitimate ground for Amazon to renege on its promises."

Amazon executives met with Allen's representative in December 2017, according to the suit, and said the company's association with Harvey Weinstein, in addition to misconduct allegations against former Amazon Studios head Roy Price, had been a blow to the company. The following month, Amazon's general counsel, Ajay Patel, suggested pushing back the release of "A Rainy Day in New York" until 2019, and Allen agreed, according to the suit.

In June 2018, Patel allegedly sent an email saying Amazon was terminating the agreement, without providing a reason. After Allen asked for an explanation, Amazon said it was backing out because of "supervening events, including renewed allegations against Mr. Allen, his own controversial comments, and the increasing refusal of top talent to work with or be associated with him in any way, all of which have frustrated the purpose of the Agreement," according to the suit, which was filed in the Southern District of New York.

Amazon released two of Allen's other movies, "Wonder Wheel" and "Cafe Society."

Allen's representatives and Amazon didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

You can read the suit here:

Woody Allen Amazon by on Scribd