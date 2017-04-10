Wonga data breach could affect 270,000 customers

Dan Kitwood, Getty Images

Payday loans company Wonga has suffered a data breach that could affect up to 270,000 customers.

The company reported the security breach on Sunday and sent emails to customers it believes may have had their personal details compromised. It advised them to contact their banks and to be extra vigilant about scammers who may be in touch with them for further details.

"Cyber attacks are, unfortunately, on the rise," the company said in a statement. "While Wonga operates to the highest security standards, these illegal attacks are unfortunately increasingly sophisticated. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this has caused."

Details that may have been accessed include: names, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers, the last four digits of card numbers (but not the whole number) and/or bank account numbers and sort codes.

Wonga does not believe passwords have been compromised, so is not advising customers to change them.