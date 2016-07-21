​Wonder Woman stamps honor 75 years of Amazon glory

Enlarge Image USPS

In honor of Wonder Woman's 75th anniversary, the US Postal Service will release new Wonder Woman Forever stamps.

The stamps, to be issued October 7, showcase the superhero's costume evolution from her World War II origins to her most recent incarnation leading up to the June 2 standalone "Wonder Woman" movie starring Gal Gadot.

The postal service announced the stamps at San Diego Comic-Con in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC Entertainment.

The stamp sheets feature four different stamp designs depicting Wonder Woman during the comic book eras: Golden Age (1941-55), Silver Age (1956-72), Bronze Age (1973-86) and Modern Age (1987-present).

The top row of stamps use show Wonder Woman in the Modern Age as she wears her beloved costume while wielding a hammer and hearkening back to her Greek mythology background. The second row of stamps shows Bronze Age Wonder Woman as she defends herself in battle using bullet-deflecting bracelets. The third row of stamps gives fans the Silver Age superhero holding onto her golden lasso of truth.

Lastly, the stamp sheet includes a design of Golden Age Wonder Woman wearing her original costume with a longer skirt, as originally envisioned in 1941 by her creator William Moulton Marston.

This isn't the first time USPS has honored Wonder Woman on stamps. In 2006, a Wonder Woman stamp with art by Ross Andru and Mike Esposito debuted alongside other stamps featuring fellow superheroes Aquaman, Batman, The Flash, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Hawkman, Plastic Man, Supergirl and Superman.

USPS has celebrated other icons of geekdom on Forever Stamps including Star Trek, Star Wars and Batman.