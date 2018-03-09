Kristen Wiig sinks claws into 'Wonder Woman 2' villain role

Comedian Kristen Wiig will be seeing spots soon.

The actress, known for her turn on "Saturday Night Live" and starring roles in "Ghostbusters" and "Bridesmaids," will get her villain on for "Wonder Woman 2." Director Patty Jenkins confirmed Wiig's role as Cheetah Friday on Twitter.

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

Reports of Wiig's possible involvement in the superhero sequel first emerged in late February.

Information on the next chapter in the Wonder Woman sage is still scarce, but we know Gal Gadot will reprise her role as the Amazonian superhero and her alter ego Diana Prince. Gadot chimed in on Twitter to welcome Wiig to the cast.

I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful! https://t.co/FqQ191m1s0 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 9, 2018

The villain Cheetah first appeared in the Wonder Woman comics in 1943 sporting a cheetah-print suit and long tail. Cheetah has gone through several incarnations over the decades, so Jenkins and Wiig will have a lot of potential history to draw on for developing the role.

While the original DC Comics Cheetah, a socialite with a personal vendetta against Wonder Woman, wore a catsuit, later versions physically morphed into superpowered human-cheetah hybrids. These later versions play with mystical concepts, which could offer a lot of inspiration for the upcoming movie. There was even a male Cheetah at one point, but it looks like "Wonder Woman 2" will skip over that possible storyline.

"Wonder Woman 2" is expected to hit theaters in late 2019.